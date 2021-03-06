BJP announces candidates for 17 GHADC seats, Bernard to contest from Tura

TURA: The BJP has released its list of 17 candidates to contest the ensuing GHADC elections scheduled for April 12th with one of its most vocal party leaders-Bernard Marak selected to represent the party from the prestigious Tura MDC seat.

This will be Bernard Marak’s second attempt at the GHADC polls. In the 2015 polls he came in fourth position behind victorious Independent candidate Rupert M Sangma, Congress’ Dulal Ch Sangma and the NPP’s Dr Jimmy Momin.

Three MDCs from the outgoing house have also found a berth in the party list, namely former CEM Boston Marak who is seeking to retain his Nogorpara seat, former executive member (EM) in the Dipul Marak led Executive Committee Bhupender Hajong from his constituency of Zikzak and another EM Rightous N Sangma from his current constituency of Babelapara where he is pitted against heavyweight and sitting legislator Saleng A Sangma of the NCP.

The party has also fielded a woman candidate to take on the NPP’s current MDC from Damas constituency in North Garo Hills. The BJP’s Lakitha D Shira will be taking on sitting NPP member Dolly K Sangma from Damas. Lakhita Shira is the daughter of Late Enilla D Shira, the first woman BJP leader from Garo Hills who unsuccessfully contested against Late P A Sangma during the 1996 general elections to the Lok Sabha.

Former Sericulture joint director who took on then chief minister Mukul Sangma from Ampati in the 2018 assembly elections, Bakul Ch Hajong, has also found a place in the BJP list. He will be fighting the polls from Betasing MDC constituency in South West Garo Hills.

The lone non-tribal candidate to make it to the BJP list is Md. Fozibar Rahman who has been selected to contest from Shyamnagar constituency of the plain belt region in Rajabala.

The other candidates of the BJP are Jon Gunchong D Shira from Siju-Rongara, Wolden Sangma from Silkigre, Heringstone Marak from Rongrikimgre, Pramod Koch from Barengapara, Daniel M Sangma from Dengnakpara- a constituency currently held by Sadhiarani M Sangma, wife of ex-Congress minister Zenith M Sangma, Cyril S Sangma from Balachanda, Ranjit Rabha fromNaguapara (Tikrikilla), Rongrong (Resu) Mamik M Sangma, Lopsing Marak from Samandagre and Greatwill Sangma from Williamnagar seat which is currently held by NPP heavyweight and former CEM and Chairman Denang T Sangma.

Siju-Rongara-John Gunchong D Shira

Silkigre- Wolden Sangma

Rongrikimgre- Heringstone Marak

Barengapara-Pramod Koch

Babelapara- Rightous N Sangma

Tura- Bernard Marak

Dengnakpara-Daniel M Sangma

Nogorpara- Boston Marak

Zikzak- Bhupender Hajong

Betasing- Bakul Ch Hajong

Balachanda- Cyril S Sangma

Shyamnagar- Md. Fozibar Rahman

Naguapara- Ranjit Rabha

Rongrong- Mamik M Sangma

Damas- Lakitha D Shira

Samandagre- Lopsing Marak

Williamnagar- Greatwill Sangma