Six all-women polling stations each for 3 LACs in Sivasagar district

GUWAHATI, March 6: Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sivasagar district of poll-bound Assam through an order issued today has selected six polling stations each for the three LACs of Sivasagar Election District.

As per the Order, for 103 Amguri LAC, the selected All Women Polling Stations are: Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (E), Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W), Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W)-A, Amguri Girls High School (N), Pengera MV School (N) and Pengera MV School (S).

For 107 Thowra LAC, the selected All Women Polling Stations are: Demow Town MV School (N), 102 No. Dihajan Kusiamari LP School (N), Nitaipukhuri High School (N), Nitaipukhuri High School (M), Nemuguri LP School and 98 No. Bam Gohain Gaon LP School.

The All Women Polling Stations selected under 108 Sibsagar LAC are: 3 No. Girls LP School (E), 2 No. Town Primary School, 2 No. Town Primary School-A, ONGC LP School (N), ONGC LP School (S) and ONGC LP School (M).