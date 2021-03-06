Draft electoral rolls for North Garo Hills GHADC constituencies

TURA, March 6: The Deputy commissioner and Returning Officer of North Garo Hills District, R P Marak, has announced the final publication of the GHADC Electoral Rolls 2021 for all four constituencies in the district.

The final publication has been released for the GHADC constituencies of 23-Rongrong (Resubelpara), 24-Bolsong (Bajengdoba), 25-Damas and 26-Kharkutta in accordance with Rule 129 (3) (4) of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rule 1951 (Amended).

The copy of the said Roll together with the said list of amendments has been published and will be available for inspection in the office of the Electoral Registration officer of the respective constituencies in the deputy commissioner’s office in Resubelpara.