M’laya gets its first health policy

SHILLONG, March 5: In a landmark move, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the state’s first Health Policy, aptly named MOTHER policy (Measurable Outcomes Transforming Health sector through a holistic approach with a focus on women’s Empowerment).

Meghalaya has become the first state to have materialised a Health Policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Policy aligns with the draft National Health Bill 2009, National Health Policy 2017 and the National Public Health Act, 2018 (draft) while including provisions that have been tailored to suit the state’s unique context.

The policy comes months after at least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborns were reported to have died in the state between April and July, 2020 for want of admission to hospitals and also due to lack of medical attention owing to diversion of the health machinery to fight the pandemic.

MDA Spokesperson, James Sangma said the Policy is an outcome of wide-ranging consultations including incorporation of suggestions and views from stakeholders.

The policy will set broad framework for providing essential public health service and function including power to respond to public health emergencies through collaboration of public and private health providers.

Sangma said that the policy will have special focus on high MMR and IMR rates, birth spacing, tuberculosis, non communicable disease and high prevalence of cancer.

It also focuses on importance of early childhood by launching the early childhood development mission to address malnutrition, micro nutrient deficiencies and stunting.

It also aims to ensure adequate investment in health and improvement of health expenditure besides expanding the services of Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

The policy aims to bring out a three-dimensional positive healthcare model focusing on preventive, curative and enabling aspects. It envisions rights-based framework in providing health care for citizens, especially for the poor and marginalised.

It also lays special emphasis on last-mile delivery through a Decentralised Catalytic Leadership Model by actively involving all the stakeholders representing concerned Departments at PHC/CHC level.

The policy also focuses on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Technology for providing healthcare with greater precision.

The policy also focuses on the importance of early childhood through a dedicated Early Childhood Development Mission which will address the issues of malnutrition, micronutrient deficiency, stunting and cognitive development of children to nurture and develop productive future generation.

The policy will focus on having a dedicated human resource policy for health, work in a decentralised manner while also ensuring women leadership and participation at the community level. It will facilitate and encourage community participation, address the demand and supply sides of healthcare and make a conscious effort to shift from curative to preventive and primary healthcare.