Oust Conrad & James, save power sector, says Mukul

SHILLONG, March 5: Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma said making Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his brother and Power Minister James P.K. Sangma quit was the only way to save the flagging power sector in the state.

“The only correction which is required to be made now is to throw out the Chief Minister and the Power Minister. Someone else has to take charge, for the greater good of the people of the state. Nothing else will resolve the crisis. They will not solve this crisis since their intent and priorities are different,” Mukul told reporters here on Friday.

He foresaw a disastrous future for the state if both continued at the helm of affairs. “I have seen people writing letters to newspapers. A lot of narratives are being circulated on social media. These are not general narratives or conversations directed at anyone just for the sake of politics. These are reflections of the gravity of the situation. Unless it is corrected the state is staring at a disastrous future,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mukul observed that people have to understand how important the power sector is. “It will be a dangerous trend if this particular entity which is under the MeECL is crippled due to mismanagement, incompetence and greed of a few people,” he said.

He said that they (the CM and his brother) are not interested in solving the mess they created.

“You must have seen recently how officers were transferred overnight. The officers were even asked to resign. This is just tip of the iceberg. Who can remove an officer from the board of directors other than the Chief Minister? The situation is grave and I am concerned since my state is heading towards a disastrous future,” Mukul added.