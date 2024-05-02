Thursday, May 2, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Death toll rises to 36 after motorway collapse in China

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Shenzhen, China, May 2:  The death toll has risen to 36 following the collapse of a carriageway on a motorway in China’s Guangdong province, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The agency reported that three more vehicles that went down with the collapsed road had been discovered.

Chinese media had previously reported 24 deaths. The collapse of an 18-meter-long section of road near the city of Meizhou on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway occurred after several days of heavy rain in the area.

Witnesses told local media that they heard a loud noise and saw a hole several metres wide open up behind them after driving past the section of road that was about to collapse. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Although Guangdong province is used to heavy rainfall, it has recently been unusually heavy. Many watercourses in the Pearl River Delta region have swollen dangerously. Flooding has also been reported in towns and villages to the north and south of Guangzhou.

IANS

Previous article
Aaranyak’s Purnima Devi receives Whitley Gold Award, makes NE women proud
Next article
Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Adani Port & SEZ clocks 50 pc jump in net profit in FY24, to reach 500 MMT cargo volumes in 2025

Ahmedabad, May 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday announced a 50 per cent jump...
NATIONAL

Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

Anand (Gujarat), May 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that...
Environment

Aaranyak’s Purnima Devi receives Whitley Gold Award, makes NE women proud

  Guwahati, May 2: Once again highlighting the power of a committed woman in spurring sustained community-oriented efforts for...
NATIONAL

Non-bailable warrants cannot be issued in a routine manner: SC

New Delhi, May 2:  In the latest judgment, the Supreme Court has said that non-bailable warrants cannot be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Port & SEZ clocks 50 pc jump in net profit in FY24, to reach 500 MMT cargo volumes in 2025

Economy 0
Ahmedabad, May 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone...

Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Anand (Gujarat), May 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Aaranyak’s Purnima Devi receives Whitley Gold Award, makes NE women proud

Environment 0
  Guwahati, May 2: Once again highlighting the power of...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Port & SEZ clocks 50 pc jump in net profit in FY24, to reach 500 MMT cargo volumes in 2025

Economy 0
Ahmedabad, May 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone...

Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Anand (Gujarat), May 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Aaranyak’s Purnima Devi receives Whitley Gold Award, makes NE women proud

Environment 0
  Guwahati, May 2: Once again highlighting the power of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img