Capitalise on tourism: Guv

SHILLONG, March 6: Governor, Satya Pal Malik has asked the state to open up for tourists and welcome them with open arms.

The state’s thriving tourism sector was largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic when public movement was curtailed to thwart the spread of the disease.

In a recent conversation with The Shillong Times, Malik had asked the political leadership and the people to decide how the state can gain again from the tourism sector.

“I fail to understand how the railways will harm you. Every migrant worker has to register and the state is keeping a count on them. The railways would give further boost to the tourism sector,” he said.

Lamenting that not much efforts were made to promote tourism, the Governor said, “You should go to the entire country and ask people to come to Meghalaya as it is now a COVID-free state.”

Ostensibly succumbing to pressure groups, the state government had in December last year opened a tourist facilitation centre-cum-entry point at Umling. Under the new rules, every tourist intending to visit the state has to obtain an e-invite.

In addition, s/he has to either bring a COVID-free certificate or undergo a test at a cost of Rs 500.

Malik was unhappy that the stalls and restaurants along Sohra and on the road to Guwahati have remained closed. He cited an example of Maldives, saying the island nation is surviving on tourism.

Pointing out the huge tourism potentials of Meghalaya, which is blessed with beautiful lakes, clean rivers, forest and walking trails, the Governor asked the state to showcase itself before the world.

“Meghalaya should welcome tourists with open arms. A tourist will provide all his personal details at the hotel and the tourism app is sufficient to get all information,” Malik said.

Stating that a tourist can neither buy land nor own a house in the state or become a permanent citizen, he said, “Let them come and utilize their time here which will benefit Meghalaya and only its people,” Malik said.

He said the state has rare plants and herbs and it can also be a hub of organic vegetables.

“You have good turmeric, honey and your local rice is also of good quality. In my opinion, you should sell it to the whole country,” he added.