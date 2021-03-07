Jhum fire destroys parts of Lumparing forest area

SHILLONG, March 6: A massive fire engulfed parts of Lumparing forest in the city on Friday night.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, MBK Reddy said today that as per the department’s understanding, the fire was an outcome of the traditional slash and burn method or Jhum cultivation practiced in the state.

As per reports, the fire led to panic in the area and the locals joined hands to douse the fire. The problem was compounded by heavy winds on Friday night.

The official clarified that the fire did not engulf the reserve forest at Laitkor Peak but in a forest area under the control of the KHADC. The Forest department sent its staff to assist in controlling the fire, Reddy said while adding that department has created a protection force to take care of the government reserve forests.