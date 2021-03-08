Assam Cong installs ‘countdown’ panels; vows to fulfill ‘five guarantees’

GUWAHATI: The Opposition Congress on Monday installed LED panels across 33 districts of Assam as a “reminder of the countdown to its assurance of fulfilling five guarantees once it regains power.”

AICC general secretary (in-charge of Uttar Pradesh), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her recent visit to the state, made “five guarantees” if the party is voted to power.

The guarantees are to hike the daily wages of tea garden workers, bring a law to invalidate the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), provide five lakh government jobs, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 per month to homemakers.

The panels installed by the party have a message of the countdown to the fulfilment of the “five guarantees” while, placed below it, is a countdown meter vividly displaying the days, hours and seconds left for the poll dates.

Speaking at the launch of the installation of an LED panel at Rajiv Bhawan here on Monday afternoon, AICC general secretary, in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh reiterated that “the state would be free from CAA once the Congress returns to power…tea workers’ wages will be hiked as promised and women will be empowered. Youths will get five lakh jobs and the party will do all it can to reduce the burden of inflation.”

He further said that the “Save Assam” campaign would be continued in a more vigorous manner in the next phase and the party’s vision and promises would be made known to all sections of people.

“The LED panels strongly iterate that the Congress, along with the people of Assam, is prepared to oust the saffron party from power. The party is confident that the people’s mandate will aid the Congress in restoring the state’s unique cultural heritage and identity, a statement from the media department of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, said.