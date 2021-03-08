Govt awaits clearance of LC to withdraw load-shedding

SHILLONG, March 7: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on Sunday informed that the load-shedding across Meghalaya will be withdrawn as soon as the Axis Bank clears the Letter of Credit (LC) to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NPTC).

“The Finance department had cleared the amount on Friday. However, the letter of credit could not be cleared to the NTPC due to some banking issue on Saturday at the Bombay headquarters of Axis Bank,” the chief minister said, adding that it is unfortunate that the bank is taking a long time to process it.

When asked about the withdrawal of load-shedding in the state, Conrad said that it will be done as soon as the letter of credit to the NTPC is cleared.

He informed that load-shedding will be withdrawn within 24 hour as soon as the bank office opens.