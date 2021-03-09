Assam CM Sonowal files nominations for Majuli Assembly seat

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Majuli legislative Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Prior to filing his nomination papers for the first phase poll on March 27, Sonowal addressed a massive rally where NEDA convenor and Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; AGP president Atul Bora; BJP state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state party in-charge Baijyant J Panda and UPPL president Pramod Boro among other leaders were present.

Sonowal, who filed the nominations for the second consecutive time as a BJP candidate from Majuli, said he expected the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance to do well in the 2021 Assembly polls and eventually form the government as “the state has witnessed unprecedented development in the past five years”.

“The BJP-led government has lived up to what it committed to the people of Assam five years back and fulfilled their aspirations. Our government has worked with honesty, efficiency and dedication…our government has worked for the people of the state and we are confident that the people will vote for us and we will come to power again,” the chief minister said.

He further said that “the Opposition, given what the incumbent government has achieved in the past term, has no issue to flag against us….So we appeal to the people to continue their love and trus on us to help us continue the journey,” Sonowal said before filing his nominations.

Earlier, the chief minister visited a namghar and a temple in the river island to seek divine blessings ahead of the polls.

Later, he joined hundreds of supporters in a cultural procession leading to the public meeting.

Addressing the public rally, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the electorate of Majuli to vote for Sonowal who, he said, has taken the river island to the path of development, one of them being the process to set up a bridge linking Majuli with Jorhat.

Highlighting a slew of schemes implemented by the government, Sarma claimed that the Sonowal government has fulfilled its pre-poll commitment of protecting the jati-mati-bheti (community, land and base). “This is an election for Majuli’s development…Assam’s development, security and civilisation,” he said.

It may be mentioned that several heavyweights of the incumbent alliance as well as Opposition have filed their nominations for the first phase of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled on March 27.