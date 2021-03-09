Deadline over, deficit teachers to begin 1st phase of protest from Wednesday

TURA, Mar 9: With the 14 day deadline given to the state government to fulfil their various demands ending on March 8, the Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GHDSTEA) along with its counterpart from the Khasi-Jaintia region- the KJDSTEA has decided to resort to three days’ mass casual leave beginning March 10.

The mass casual leave which will take place on March 10, 11 and 12 is just the first phase of agitations with more protest to follow if the government continues to ignore its demands.

Some of the demands of the teachers include the implementation of the recommendation of the 5th Pay Commission with regard to the deficit school teachers, i.e Pension and retirement benefits, disbursement of arrears of the revised pay in four instalments of 25% every year as well as the adoption of the draft Service Rules for Deficit School Teachers.