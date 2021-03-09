60 years and above to be vaccinated free of cost

TURA, Mar 9: District Maternity & Child Officer, Dr Ivone M Sangma has informed that free vaccination for Covid-19 is being provided for elderly persons aged 60 years and above at Urban Primary Health Centres of Sampalgre, Matchakolgre, Dobasipara and the Tura Civil Hospital.

According to Sangma, other eligible beneficiaries include those who fall in the age group of 45 to 59 years but with comorbid conditions (health issues like hypertension, diabetes etc) given that they produce medical certificates from a registered medical practitioner in a given format.

In addition to the above urban health centres, the vaccinations are also being done at two private hospitals of the town, namely, Holy Cross Hospital which opens daily and Tura Christian Mission Hospital which opens only on Thursday. However, these private hospitals charge Rs. 250/- per head as per the guidelines of Government of India for the services rendered.

Sangma also added that to avail the free vaccinations, the essential documents that one needs to produce are either EPIC, ADHAR cards, Pension Paper and a Bank Pass Book with mobile phone numbers.

The vaccination booth at Tura Civil Hospital opens from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Urban Health Centres from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily except Sunday. It was also informed that vaccinations are now also being given at all the Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary health Centres (PHC) on all working days and at Health Sub Centres of West Garo Hills district on some specified days.