A’galmakdoa ceremony observed

TURA, March 11: A Garo priest (Kamal) presents offerings to the Gods during the A’galmaka or A’galmakdoa ceremony, a traditional Garo ritual conducted recently at the Garo Heritage Village at Chibragre near Tura.

Agalmaka or A’galmakdoa ceremony comprises two significant rituals, Asiroka- that is invoking the blight/curse so that the crops are not infected by the curse of the land, and Rokkime ringgama, which means calling on Rokkime the mother of rice to bring rain and to ensure that the rice and other crops in the field are protected.