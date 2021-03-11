Notification on polling stations

TURA, March 11: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner & Returning Officer, R P Marak has notified to the general public and voters in particular that the polling for ensuing General Election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, 2021 shall be held as per the approved list of rationalized polling stations for 23 – Rongrong, 24 – Bolsong, 25 – Damas and 26 – Kharkutta GHADC Constituencies.

In this regard, voters have been urged to kindly familiarize themselves with the approved list of polling stations which is available for inspection at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.