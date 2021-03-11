Zomato delivery executive mugged her, says Bengaluru model

Bengaluru, March 10 : Model and makeup artist Hitesha Chandranee, posted a video clip on her social media sites – Twitter and Instagram – alleging that she was hit by a Zomato delivery executive on March 9 over an argument about a delayed food delivery order.

In an almost four-minute-long video clip posted on Instagram and Twitter, Chandranee, seen with a bloody gash on her nose, says that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order.

Her Twitter bio says she is a model and makeup artist, while her Insta bio states that she is a beauty and fashion influencer and content creator.

She has also claimed that she has suffered a nasal bone fracture.

Chandranee who has 36.4 k followers on her Insta account further alleged that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her as well. The video is seen by more than 3.8 million viewers on Instagram.

She claimed in the video that she had placed an order at 3.30 pm on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato’s customer support, and asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.

According to her, when the delivery executive, whom she identifies as Kamaraj, came to her flat, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to a customer care representative, which is when she says he started abusing her.

“The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi (her pet dog) and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support,” Chandranee said.

“I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here’,” she alleged.

Chandranee added she really felt threatened and tried to shut her door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, entered my home and punched me on my face so …and he ran away.”

While alleging that her nasal bone had been fractured, she said “I was given high-power antibiotics and painkillers because of which I am able to talk. My eyes water and my nose bleeds as soon as I start talking.”

Meanwhile, responding to the video that Chandranee uploaded on her social media, Zomato’s official handle said that it will cooperate in the police investigation as well as the medical assistance that is required.

“Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can’t emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Zomato has tweeted in response to her tweet.

Chandranee added that a Zomato employee has reached out to her and said that further action will be taken.

She also added that the police had registered a case and is investigating.(IANS)