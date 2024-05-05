Sunday, May 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sunny Deol credits daughter-in-law for good luck: ‘Everything just changed’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 5: Sunny Deol said that since his son Karan got married to his ladylove, Drishya Acharya, “everything just changed” for the actor-filmmaker and his family.

“23 years have gone by, and so many things were happening… We were trying. We were not doing just one thing; I was doing several things, so was Bobby and papa. But when my son got married and a daughter came home, I don’t know, everything just changed,” Sunny shared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Sunny said that his father has been part of the industry since the 1960s, and they too have been in the limelight. However, it was right after his “daughter” came home that things changed with ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and ‘Animal’.

“We saw several things coming and going, but this time, whatever has happened and the love we are getting… We all do get a lot of love… but things were not happening, and suddenly our daughter came and ‘Gadar 2’ came, before that it was papa’s film that was released.”

In June 2023, Sunny’s son, Karan, married Drishya.

Sunny expressed disbelief at the response ‘Gadar 2’, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, received.

“When my film came, I did not know what was happening because from within I was crying and laughing. I could not believe it. And after that when ‘Animal’ came, the response was overwhelming,” said Sunny.

Hearing all this, his brother Bobby Deol became teary-eyed.

“This is all your love. We did not expect such a response from the industry, and when I was doing the film, people said who would watch it? But you told them that you wanted to watch,” Sunny added.

The show’s host, Kapil Sharma, also asked Sunny if he felt pressure while making his debut in 1983 with ‘Betaab’, knowing that his father, Dharmendra, was a huge star.

“I never thought like this; I just knew that I wanted to be an actor and started to work on it. I still remember when the muhurat of ‘Betaab’ happened in Mehboob studio… Bobby was small… I was told to deliver the dialogue, and I did without even getting nervous,” Sunny recalled. (IANS)

Previous article
Ka Chithi, clinches Best Director trophy at Prag Cine Awards
