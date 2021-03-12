Chhattisgarh CM to campaign for Cong in Upper Assam from March 14

GUWAHATI, March 12:

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will campaign for Congress candidates in Upper Assam for three days from Sunday, ahead of the first phase poll in the state’s tea belt on March 27.

Baghel will public meetings in Chabua, Tingkhong, Moran, Sadiya, Nazira, Dibrugarh and Duliajan Assembly constituencies.

The Assam Congress, for its part, has adopted the “Chhattisgarh model of booth management” in a bid to reclaim power from the ruling BJP-led alliance.

Sources said the Chhattisgarh model, which helped the Congress come to power after 15 years of BJP rule in the north Indian state, would very much figure in the discussions among the top brass during the poll campaign.

In 2018, the Chhattisgarh Congress had defied all exit polls and shocked political pundits to clinch 68 seats out of the 90, literally snatching power from the BJP after 15 years.

Confirming Baghel’s visit to Upper Assam, Vikash Upadhaya, AICC secretary in charge of Assam, further informed that Congress workers were working hard on the ground ahead of the polls in the state.

“We are sure that we will be able to form the government in Assam,” Upadhaya said, while slamming the incumbent government “for failing to address the genuine problems of the people in the past five years.”

“Recently, our party had made five guarantees and we are committed to fulfill them upon coming to power in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party has announced a list of 30 star campaigners for the party for the first phase Assam polls.

The list features the likes of top national Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sachin Pilot and former India cricketer, Navjyot Singh Sidhu among other star campaigners.