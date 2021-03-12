Local leader writes to Election Commissioner to bar non-tribals from polls

TURA, March 12: Convenor of the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC), Balkarin Ch Marak has made an appeal to the Chief Election Commissioner to bar non-tribals from contesting the upcoming GHADC elections.

In his appeal to the CEC, Marak pointed out that there is no provision in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India about the eligibility of non tribal candidates to contest in the GHADC Elections and that the names of non-tribal communities are not mentioned in the provision.

“Therefore, I sincerely request you not to allow the non tribal candidates to file nomination papers for the ensuing GHADC Election based on the Sixth Schedule which governs the Autonomous District Councils including the holding and conduct of elections,” Marak said.