Surveillance teams in poll-bound Assam make seizures worth Rs 31.81 cr 

GUWAHATI, March 12: Surveillance teams and flying squads in election-bound Assam have stepped up vigilance to enforce the expenditure monitoring directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and jewelry worth Rs 31.81 crore have been made by the teams and regulatory agencies during February 26 and March 11, 2021.

Since the announcement of the three-phase Assembly elections two weeks back, Assam police, state excise department, income tax department, directorate of revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, flying squads, static surveillance teams and other regulatory agencies have been working round the clock to detect any suspicious movement of cash, liquor, valuables, narcotics etc across the state.

“From February 26 to March 11, 2021, cash amounting Rs 8.80 crore has been seized and liquor worth Rs 7.68 crore have been confiscated. Gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1.46 crore have also been seized,” a statement issued here by the chief electoral officer (Assam) on Friday, said.

“Moreover, narcotic drugs like heroin, ganja and brown sugar of around Rs 10.18 crore (market value), were detected and seized. Apart from this, cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds, contraband tablets having market value of Rs 3.69 crore have also been seized during this period.