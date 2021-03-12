Forum condemns former CM’s statement

TURA, March 12: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has condemned the recent statement of former Chief Minister and Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma on the participation of non-tribals in the GHADC elections.

Strongly condemning Mukul for his ‘inclusivity’ remark, the forum said that it was only not in favour of their participation in the GHADC as the same is meant solely for Garos, of Garos and by Garos. The forum added that non-tribals and other communities are being provided with enough access to all sorts of opportunities and resources in Garo Hills and the Garos have been so liberal that there have been no objections to all these so far.

“The Garos and other communities alike are living in social harmony, peace and tranquillity in Garo Hills till today. So, what more inclusivity the legislator wants from the indigenous people of Garo Hills?” the forum asked.

The forum pointed out that the rights of tribals of other ADCs like the Khasis and the Jaintias are being protected by the provisions of the Sixth Schedule and rules being implemented in letter and spirit.

“Non-tribals and others are not allowed to take part in the KHADC and JHADC and as such, the indigenous tribals of Garo Hills also expect that the elected leaders treat the GHADC and KHADC alike. How will the ADCs in the same State differ from each other in the matter of elections and other administrative matters?” the forum said while pointing out that it was the duty of the Ministers and the elected members to safeguard the identity of its people.

The forum also expressed disappointment that not a single elected representative from Garo Hills had spoken out against the separate statements made by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Opposition leader Mukul Sangma. It also urged the various political parties to withdraw their non-tribal candidates from the upcoming GHADC polls.