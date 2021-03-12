India’s 75th year of Independence to be celebrated in big way next year

India’s 75th year of Independence to be celebrated in big way

TURA, March 12: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Friday said that the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence would be celebrated in a big way next year with the organization of various events to mark the occasion.

Ram Singh informed this during the nationwide launching of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” or commemoration of 75th anniversary of India’s Freedom 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, which was also launched in West Garo Hills at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura.

During the brief program, West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh along with Additional Deputy Commissioners of the District and staff paid befitting tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence namely, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, etc including the State’s own patriot Togan Nengminja Sangma.

According to Ram Singh, the launching program was held as per the directions of the Government of India all over the country and a committee would be formed in order to plan out different activities for celebrating the 75th anniversary in the district. Further, he said that a series of events would be organised to mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence and also for the Golden Jubilee celebration of Statehood day of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills District also observed the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at Togan Memorial Park at Chisobibra near Williamnagar where Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma who sacrificed his life while fighting the British was fondly remembered.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe urged the people of the region to follow the footsteps of Togan Nengminja to safeguard the nation as a whole. While speaking about the infrastructural development of the Togan Memorial Park, he asked the members of Togan Nengminja Memorial Association to submit the proposal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aloysius Ch Marak, while highlighting the significance of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, recalled the contributions of Togan Nengminja towards the freedom of the country.