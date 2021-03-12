Meghalaya Chess Association to conduct district competitions

tion will be organising a the district chess tournament in Meghalaya in the month of March, 2021. Senior chess players and school players will be allowed to take part in the tournaments. Meanwhile, the State Level Selection Tournament will be held in the first week of April, 2021 in Nongstoin in collaboration with the West Khasi Hills District Chess Association. Four top players of the tournament will represent the state in the National Senior Chess Championship in Uttar Pradesh from April 13th to 20th, 2021. Winners will then receive scholarships from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India and will be invited by corporates and various state and central government departments for job reservations and placement. Also, the Meghalaya Chess Assocation approved and recognised two more district associations including South Garo Hills District Chess Association (SGHDCA) and East Jaintia Hills District Chess Association following which their office bearers were elected. Interested candidates for the upcoming competitions may contact the MCA Central Body (+91-8258898775).