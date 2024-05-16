Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

Editor,

Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching upon the controversial issue of whether protections afforded to indigenous communities in the state should be availed by individuals who renounce the indigenous culture itself through conversion to a foreign faith (mainly Christianity). It is certainly an intriguing debate, but I think there is a clear answer to this divisive question.

Let us analyse the motivations behind these “protections” being granted in the first place. The Indian state has granted certain privileges (such as the exclusive right of land ownership and the district councils) to certain communities to ensure that the indigenous culture of these communities, which is unique and cannot be found anywhere else, is not lost or replaced by “outsider” cultures. The protections are not, however, meant as unconditional gifts to people of certain races. They are not meant to safeguard bloodlines, but cultures. As such, if an individual were to forsake this culture and adopt an alien one instead, he should clearly not be entitled to the special protections. Of course, it is the absolute right of anyone to abandon their faith or culture if they so choose. However, if a person by doing so contributes to the decline of the culture that these protections were supposed to preserve, is it not a perverse irony if that same individual then enjoys the benefits of these same protections?

It is evident to all why some individuals argue otherwise: they obviously want to keep availing the advantages of these protections even though they do not contribute to cultural preservation. However, an objective glance at the matter makes it obvious that these special protections should remain exclusive to the indigenous and unique cultures in our land. After all, foreign faiths like Christianity are neither indigenous nor endangered, and while the rights of all who adopt other cultures should be upheld without fail, they simply should not enjoy privileges not meant for them. This is especially important in states like Meghalaya, where indigenous culture has dwindled as most of the populace has abandoned indigenous names, rituals and customs. It is important to safeguard what remains, and providing protections only to the right groups of people is a crucial step in achieving this.

Yours etc.,

N.K. Kehar

Shillong- 3

Dangers loom large along the Riat Mawkdok – Sohra road

Editor

The road from Duwan Sing Syiem Bridge to Sohra is one of the most beautiful roads in the State because of its beautiful scenery and landscape. Besides, the good, long and winding nature of the road adds to its beauty. It is a thrill and pleasure to travel through this road especially during clear weather. In our childhood days, this road was narrow and dangerous with so many accidents where most times vehicles fell off the road into the gorge below. But lately, trees have grown by the roadside and railings have been constructed on the sides thereby protecting the moving vehicles from falling down the cliff. Unfortunately, new kinds of dangers and spoilers of beauty of this road have emerged in recent times. The reckless driving by young riders in two wheelers and tourist vehicles has created a situation where the riders and drivers put themselves and other travellers in danger. These young, hot- blooded riders should not treat this road as a racing track.

Some years ago a police patrol vehicle used to move around these areas but now we no longer see them. Secondly, many shops have cropped up along the sides of the road, blocking the view of the scenery and spoiling the beauty of the road. Who knows even trees might have been cut to make room for these shops. If so many more shops come up, and many hawkers will also join the show, the road will become a market that will end the very purpose of those shops. While the beauty of this road has drawn tourists and brought livelihoods to locals of nearby villages, the Tourism Department, PWD along with the village authorities should work out a proper plan for setting up shops along this road, without marring the beauty of the place. It is common knowledge that in our state, once people set up shops, it will not be easy to remove them even if they understand the problems created by their shops.(e.g: Khyndailad market, etc.). The Government authorities including the Police Department should wake up before the beauty of this road goes down the gorge and remains only in the dustbin of history.

Yours etc.,

Dr. M. Lyndem.

St. Edmund’s College,

Shillong.

Safeguarding Meghalaya’s environment

Editor,

I am writing to express my profound gratitude for Patricia Mukhim’s article, “Environment: No one’s baby – Meghalaya stares at a bleak future,” (ST April 26, 2024 and Salil Gewali’s letter, “From verdant to barren: Meghalaya’s environmental horror,” (ST April 30, 2024). Both writers have powerfully exposed the bitter truth about the escalating environmental degradation in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya, known for its lush hills and rich biodiversity, is now undergoing an alarming transformation. The deforestation and unregulated sand and stone quarries over the past two decades are not just altering the region’s visual attraction but are also eroding its ecological balance. Unfortunately, there is a significant lack of public stand against this environmental degradation, including political leaders.

The deforestation and quarrying, driven by short-term economic gains, are greatly impacting the catchment areas crucial for maintaining the region’s hydrological cycles. These catchment areas, once major sources of water, are now experiencing severe depletion. While the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Um Jasai, a key catchment area of Shillong, is commendable, the damage has already been extensive. Such visits and inspections should have happened much earlier.

There is a real risk that the state may face a severe water crisis in the future if the government does not adopt necessary measures to prioritize the protection and conservation of catchment areas. Rejuvenation of streams, springs, and rivers is equally important.

The efforts of the members of Operation Clean-Up (OCU) are commendable and serve as an inspiration. It is crucial that other organizations collaborate with OCU, and that every individual contributes to preserving the environment. The future of Meghalaya hangs in the balance; silence and inaction are no longer options I believe. If we do not address these issues now, Meghalaya risks losing its environmental assets for which we take pride in. Immediate, concerted action is necessary to avert the environmental crisis that Patricia Mukhim and Salil Gewali highlight regularly.

Yours etc.,

Vijay Sharma,

Shillong-2