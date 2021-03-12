Mumbai, UP register wins, to lock horns in Vijay Hazare final

bai and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday booked their berths in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 after registering comprehensive wins in their respective semifinal matches.

While Uttar Pradesh beat Gujarat, Mumbai came out on top against Karnataka.

Both UP and Mumbai will now meet in the final at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday. In semifinal 1, an all-round bowling display and a solid fifty from Aksh Deep Nath helped Uttar Pradesh seal a five-wicket win over Gujarat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat, after electing to bat, lost skipper Priyank Panchal with just 7 runs on the board.

Gujarat were looking for a partnership and Het Patel and Piyush Chawla did just that. The two added 66 runs togethers.

However, Gujarat lost the two in a space of a run. Uttar Pradesh eventually bowled out Gujarat for 184. In the chase, Uttar Pradesh lost three early wickets before reaching fifty.

However, skipper Karan Sharma and Aksh Deep Nath joined forces and added 89 runs together before Sharma got out for 38, while Nath got out when Uttar Pradesh needed 12 runs to win.

Meanwhile in semifinal 2, skipper Prithvi Shaw continued his blistering run of batting form and scored 165 to set up Mumbai’s 72-run win over Karnataka in the semifinal at the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam.

The right-hander notched up his 4th hundred from 7 matches in the tournament and guided his side to 322 after being put into bat.

Meanwhile, Mumbai bowled out Karnataka for 250 to seal a win. (UNI)