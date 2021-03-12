Projects under Smart City in advanced stage: CM

SHILLONG, March 11: Despite three years and going since Shillong was selected as one of the cities to be developed under the Smart City project while the construction work at several places in the capital city yet to come to pass, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday maintained that the projects under the Smart City are in the advanced stage.

Speaking to media persons here, Conrad informed that the tender for the Laitumkhrah shopping project and Polo commercial complex has been floated. “Things are moving at a fast pace and we are tying up with private parties and even with different departments so that matching grants can come,” Conrad said.

Whilst the market at Laitumkhrah will be constructed for Rs 30 crore, the construction cost for Polo commercial complex will be at Rs 80 crore.

It may be mentioned that the state capital was included in the Smart City project in June 2018 after which Shillong Smart City Limited was constituted.

The state government plans to construct a total of 6 km of smart roads as a pilot project in 16 locations of Shillong under the Smart City project. The road length would be extended to 25 km depending on the success of the pilot project.

The state PWD (Roads) had floated the tender twice, attracting only one bidder on both the occasions.

The smart road project is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 36 crore by the PWD (National Highway).