Volunteer for vaccine: Hek to lawmakers

SHILLONG, March 12: Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek on Friday urged Ministers, MLAs, Members of Development Councils (MDCs) and the citizens of the state to volunteer for the COVID-19 shots.

He insisted on the need to get vaccinated to stay protected and allayed the fear over safety of the vaccine, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Satya Pal Malik, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi and Director of NEIGRIHMS have already taken the shots.

The Minister made the appeal following a query from Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh who asked why the state government is not inviting MLAs and MDCs to get their doses of the vaccine.

“Are the members of this august House not considered as frontline workers? Are we not exposed to COVID-19? We can schedule the vaccination drive for the elected representatives in order to generate confidence among the citizens,” Lyngdoh said moving a call attention motion during the ongoing Budget session.

She said it is important for the government to create awareness on the dos and don’ts to protect the state from the spread of the virus.

“The government needs to play an active role to ensure that the vaccine reaches as many citizens as possible so that the state can prepare itself to face another wave which some states are experiencing,” Lyngdoh said.

She asked if it is true some individuals tested positive for the disease even after being administered the two doses of the vaccine. She further asked on the apprehension, associated with the Covishield vaccine, among people about its safety and efficacy.

“I would like to know about the steps taken by the Health department to remove the apprehension. Is Covaxin administered in the state? Has the company, which manufactures the vaccines, published a trial report which is in public domain?” Lyngdoh asked.

Stressing that the vaccination centres need internet connectivity so they can be identified as inoculation centres, she asked on the steps taken so far to ensure that poor network connectivity in rural areas does not affect the vaccination drive.

Hek said till March 9, altogether 13,977 persons in the state were infected of which 13,815 have recovered, which is about 99%.

“I am very glad to inform the House that as on date, we have only 20 active cases with over 60,000 people vaccinated. Till March 11, a total of 63,752 vaccination shots were administered. Of them, 54,749 were first doses and 9,003 second doses,” Hek said.

Altogether 19,186 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, which is 64% of their total numbers, he said.

He said a number of committees were constituted by the government to oversee the preparation of vaccine rollout. Over 311 vaccination centres have been opened so far and their numbers will rise to 450 in the coming days. Vaccination is being taken up to community level through sub-centres, the Minister added.