‘Job reservation policy does not cover contract appointments’

SHILLONG, March 12: Meghalaya’s job reservation policy does not apply to contractual appointments, Power Minister James Sangma informed the Assembly today.

Replying to Congress MLA Zenith Sangma’s question as to why the job reservation policy was not applied for appointment of contractual employees in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), the Power minister said it is a trend followed by MeECL since contractual employees are appointed only for a year.

The Power minister informed that 128 people have been appointed as multi-tasking assistants by the MeECL in the Khasi, Jaintia and Ri Bhoi districts.

When Congress MLA, Himalaya Shangpliang sought to know if casual employees will be appointed in Garo Hills, the minister replied that the MeECL administration had the authority to take a call on the matter.