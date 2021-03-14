70% health workers vaccinated: Dy CM

SHILLONG, March 13: Meghalaya has so far administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of its health workers, 7,476 people above 60 years and 2,106 above 40 years.

A health worker provided the data on the sixty and forty-plus citizens on Saturday as Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong updated on the percentage of health workers vaccinated.

“About 28-29% of health workers are still observing whether there are any reactions in those who have been vaccinated,” he said.

Tynsong said he took the COVID-19 shot on Friday along with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Health Minister A.L. Hek, Sohra MLA Gavin M. Mylliem and Shella MLA Balajied K. Synrem at the Shillong Civil Hospital.

“I don’t know why people are scared of taking the vaccination. I did it yesterday and nothing has happened. It is like a normal injection and taking the shot help fight the virus,” he said.

“We were given to understand by the team of doctors from the Health department that we need to go for two doses. Yesterday was the first and the next will be after 28 days,” he added, urging the people not to worry after side-effects.

“I had asked the DHS if there are any reactions after the shot is administered. He said it causes a bit of pain line other injections do, which is normal. You don’t need to take complete rest after vaccination, which is safe,” the Deputy CM said.

He hoped all the other MLAs will get themselves vaccinated soon.

“I am requesting people to take the shot because health is wealth. But we cannot force people who do not want to get vaccinated,” he said.