Newborn’s mutilated body found in Jowai

JOWAI, March 13: The body of a newborn was found lying at the compound of the District Homeguard Office at Dongmihsngi in Jowai on Saturday.

The body was spotted by residents of the locality who alerted the police.

The body was in a mutilated state and police suspect that stray dogs might have bitten the body.

The body was later shifted to Jowai District Hospital, Ialong for autopsy.