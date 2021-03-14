Minor’s body recovered in EJH, rape suspected

KHLIEHRIAT, March 13: The body of a minor girl, suspected to have been raped and murdered, was recovered in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday evening.

Labourers loading coal in the area spotted the body lying in a pool of blood in a forest at 2-Kilo under Sutnga Elaka in the district.

The victim was identified from the name tag on the school bag and exercise books.

According to a source close to the victim’s father, the 16-year-old girl had not returned home from school on Friday.

The source further informed that when she did not return home, her parents called on her mobile phone and a person answered the call and said that she had left the phone in the school.

A similar incident had happened at Sohkymphor village in East Jaintia Hills on December 16 last year when a Class IX student did not return home from school and her body was later recovered from a forest.

Despite demands from various corners to nab the culprit, East Jaintia Hills Police has not been able to make any progress in the case.