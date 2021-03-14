Toll plaza chaos blamed on poor FASTag ken

SHILLONG, March 13: Congress MLA from Umroi constituency, George B Lyngdoh has blamed the commuters’ lack of knowledge about the FASTag system for the chaos and inconveniences caused at the toll plazas.

“The FASTag system has been already put in place but many commuters and drivers did not register as they were unaware of the last date of registration. The inconvenience is caused due to their lack of preparedness and awareness on bringing vehicles under the FASTag system,” Lyngdoh said.

Altercations between commuters and those manning the toll plazas are a common sight, causing inconveniences to both sides.

Terming it as a matter of “serious concern”, Lyngdoh said, “It is expected that the (toll plaza) in-charge trains his colleagues on how to handle such situations as things, sometimes, get aggravated.”

He appealed to those looking after the toll gates to ensure that trained and well-behaved staffs are deployed.

“Our tribal society is known for politeness and we should not engage ourselves in these types of situations as that will only bring a bad name to the state,” Lyngdoh said.

During a recent altercation at the Umling toll plaza in Ri Bhoi, a tourist vehicle was vandalized and the driver allegedly thrashed inside the office.

The Meghalaya State Coordination Committee of Transport Operators, Owners and Drivers’ Association has alleged that the drivers of vehicles carrying tourists are harassed every day at the toll gate. It alleged that the drivers are charged exorbitantly and unjustly by the employees there.

Incidents of chaos over toll tax were also reported from the Ialong toll plaza in West Jaintia Hills.

The All Jaintia Cement and Clinker Transporters’ Association called upon vehicle owners in Jaintia Hills to take a firm resolution against alleged exorbitant taxes charged at the toll gates at Byrnihat, Diengpasoh, Ialong and Lumshnong.