Western Bypass awaits Delhi nod: Tynsong

SHILLONG, March 13: The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has sent a detailed alignment survey report along with the concept note for the proposed Western Bypass to the Centre for approval.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, in charge of PWD (Roads) said Saturday that the detailed survey for the project was completed recently and the district committee headed by deputy commissioners of Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills were there during the survey.

“The survey has just completed and NHIDCL has sent the detailed alignment survey along with the concept note to the Centre,” he said, adding that the process of a detailed project report will start once the survey report is approved.

Asked if the project would be feasible because of a huge gorge in the way, Tynsong said the district committee has already factored the geographical conditions in.

The 42.40 km two-lane Western Bypass with a paved shoulder is estimated to cost Rs. 455 crore. The road is expected to ease traffic congestion within Shillong.

The project has been delayed for quite some time as the earlier alignment of the proposed road was very close to Umiam Lake. The government asked NHIDCL to change the alignment because of environmental concerns.

City road expansion in limbo

The government may have funds to expand Shillong’s roads for reducing traffic congestion, but it does not have the land.

Officials said the peculiar land tenure system in the state has posed severe challenges in acquiring space for developmental projects.

“We have the money but getting land is a herculean task,” Tynsong said, pointing out that the government is handicapped because it does not own the land.

“We have instructed officials to find ways and means to identify the places for link roads since expanding the roads is a major challenge,” he said.

The government is currently working on a link road in the Rilbong area. This road would come up at MES point near the Umshyrpi bridge for people from Laban and Rilbong to use.

Other localities where such link roads can be made are also being identified while government land is being marked for the purpose, Tynsong said.

He said that the government has a plan to construct a small bypass in the Anjali petrol pump area if people agree to cede some land. “This can reduce traffic jam in the city to a great extent,” he added.