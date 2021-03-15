Decriminalising sex work unfair: Deputy CM

SHILLONG, March 14: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Sunday said decriminalising sex work would be unfair.

“Decriminalisation of sex work is their opinion. We have a law and it will take its own course if human trafficking happens,” he said.

Requesting the citizens to inform the law-enforcing agencies if they such any such activity, Tynsong said people should not expect that the police can do everything.

“The police are there 24×7 but you, as responsible citizens, need to inform them,” he added.

Referring to the Assembly session when North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum had raised the issue, he said: “The question should not have been asked in the House as the issue was between a person who was suspicious and another who admitted to such activity.”

But, he agreed, the authorities concerned need to be informed about illegal activities such as smuggling.

The Rot Association of Meghalaya representing the sex workers in Shillong had on Friday written an open letter condemning the “humiliating” comments of the MLAs about their community on the floor of the state Assembly.

The association said sex work has existed for ages and will always exist and it is irresponsible to avoid making progressive changes. “Decriminalise sex work to protect disadvantaged citizens like us and tackle a deeper problem,” it said.