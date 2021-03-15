M’laya CEO takes stock of bypoll arrangements

SHILLONG, March 14: Meghalaya chief electoral officer Frederick R Kharkongor took stock of arrangements at bypoll bound Mawryngkneng constituency on Saturday.

“I have visited the poll stations at Mawryngkneng constituency, which has more than 1,000 voters. We have created an auxiliary polling station to reduce the number of voters as per the new post Covid-19 protocol of the Election Commission,” Kharkongor said.

He said the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Mawryngkneng by-poll were in place.

Talking about by-polls at the Rajabala constituency, Kharkongor said he will soon hold a review meet with the concerned deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

“We will get EVMs for the Rajabala constituency. I have already intimated the Election Commission that the Rajabala seat has fallen vacant,” the chief electoral officer said.

With this, the election department is fully prepared to conduct by-polls whenever the date of the election is announced by the Election Commission.

By-polls to the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies are being conducted due to the sudden demise of two sitting Congress legislators, David Arnold Nongrum and Dr Azad Zaman.