SA eves stun India in 4th ODI, seal series

LUCKNOW, March 14: The South African women’s team’s top-order batters fired in unison and helped their team clinch the five-match series against India with a seven-wicket victory in the fourth ODI here on Sunday.

Chasing 267, Lizelle Lee (69), Laura Wolvaardt (53), Mignon du Preez (61) and Lara Goodall (59 not out) shone as the visitors completed the task in 48.4 overs for an unassailable 3-1 lead in the rubber.

A poor squad selection by new committee under Neetu David cost India dearly as the hosts paid the price for ignoring Shafali Verma’s flair in batting and Shikha Pandey’s experience in bowling.

The win meant seasoned Punam Raut’s third ODI hundred and veteran Harmanpreet Kaur’s scintillating 35-ball 54 went in vain.

South Africa were in the game when the opening duo of last match centurion Lee and skipper Wolvaardt were going great guns, putting on 116 runs in 23 overs.

Mixing caution with aggression, both kept the scorecard moving at a fairly rate until Harmanpreet had the dangerous Lee trapped in front of the wicket.

Joined by Goodall, Wolvaardt could not stay long enough after Lee’s dismissal, getting out shortly after reaching her half century.

Earlier, the 31-year-old Raut struck 10 boundaries in her unbeaten 104. Harmanpreet smashed seven fours and a six, reaching her half-century in only 33 balls before falling to a slower ball.

Prior to that, Raut added 103 runs for the third wicket with skipper Mithali Raj, who became the only player in women’s cricket to complete 7,000 ODI runs before getting out in the second powerplay.

The century partnership laid the foundation for a challenging total against a South African side that won both their matches in the five-match series while chasing. (PTI)