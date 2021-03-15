Afghanistan beat Zim in 2nd Test

ABU DHABI, March 14: Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday to square the series 1-1.

In a match that went down to the final session of Day 5, Rahmat Shah’s 58 and his 81-run stand with opener Ibrahim Zadran (29) helped Afghanistan chase down a target of 108.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams was unbeaten on 151 earlier as Rashid Khan’s seven-wicket haul helped Afghanistan dismiss Zimbabwe for 365.

Zimbabwe started the second session on 330/8 and Afghanistan took 12 overs to take the last two wickets.

Rashid took the last wicket, having bowled as many as 62.5 overs in the innings.

Earlier, a partnership of 187 runs between Williams and Donald Tiripano helped Zimbabwe escape an innings defeat and even gave them a chance at drawing the match. “We won this match, it was very important for us. We wanted to come back and our guys did that,” the Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said after the match,

The series thus ends 1-1 after Zimbabwe had won the first Test by 10 wickets.

The two teams now face each other in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday. (Agencies)