SCA A crowned U-23 champs

SHILLONG, March 14: Shillong Cricket Association – A overcame the resistance of Tura District Cricket Association – A to record victory by 177 runs to win the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Inter-District U-23 Tournament final in Mendipathar today.

Resuming the third and final day needing three wickets to win the match, SCA-A had to slog it out in the field for more than 20 overs as TDCA-A’s tail wagged determinedly.

In the end, however, Tura were dismissed for 89 in 68.4 overs, having added 25 runs to their overnight score.

Manish Sharma, who claimed 10 wickets in the match with the ball, batted for more than two and a half hours for his 18 not out, while Ronie Marak resisted for over an hour for his 13. However, the latter’s dismissal signalled the end and the last two remaining Tura wickets fell quickly enough. All three batsmen fell to the bowling of Lokesh Turaha (3/12).

Man-of-the-match Abhishek Kumar could not add another wicket to his impressive tally and finished with 9/37 in the match, after having bagged 8/22 in TDCA-A’s first innings and 1/15 in their second. Swastic Chettri claimed 5/17 in the fourth innings of the game, with all his scalps coming yesterday.

The prize distribution ceremony followed, with MCA officials, who travelled from around the state, distributing the trophies, including the champions’ trophy that was presented by MCA Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor to the captain of SCA-A, Abhishek Gupta.