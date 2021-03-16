16 properties of tax defaulters seized by MCG

Gurugram, March 15 : The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated action against property owners who are not depositing their property tax, despite the interest waiver and exemption given by the Haryana government on the payment of property tax.

On Monday, the team of Taxation Branch of Zone-4, led by Tax Inspector Pankaj Saluja under the supervision of Zonal Taxation Officer-Devendra Kumar along with the police force, visited 25 such properties in the areas concerned, where property tax of crores of rupees is yet to be submitted to the MCG.

Out of these properties, the team sealed 16 properties, while one property owner paid the property tax on the spot.

Apart from this, eight property owners have applied to the civic body to correct the property tax. Although the team faced protests at some places during the sealing, the sealing action was better accomplished in the presence of the police force.

As part of the special campaign, these properties were situated in Badshahpur, Narsinghpur East, Sector-67, Sector-74, Sector-76, Islampur, Jharsa, Sector-32A, Sector-33, Sector-48, Sector-57 and Tikri.

The MCG officials said such drive will continue in future against tax defaulters.

“It is mandatory to submit property tax for all types of buildings and vacant plots located in the limits of the MCG under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act-1994. In the event of non-payment of property tax, an 18 percent annual interest is levied and the property can be sealed and auction action taken after cutting the water and sewerage connection of the property,” MCG commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, told IANS.

Singh said that the Haryana government is giving 25 percent rebate on property tax for the years 2010-11 to 2016-17 along with full interest waiver to those who pay property tax till March 31, 2021.

“Those paying property tax on time are getting the benefit of interest waiver and exemption given by the government. This golden opportunity has been given by the government, so pay the property tax on time and take advantage of this scheme and avoid other penal provisions,” he said.(IANS)