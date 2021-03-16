CM denies laxity in curbing coal mining

SHILLONG, March 15: Repudiating the perception that the state government has done precious little to check illegal coal mining, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has told the Assembly that a total number of 95 arrests and 146 cases were charge sheeted during the last few months relating to illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA from West Shillong, Mohendro Rapsang during the question hour in the Assembly on Monday, Sangma said that the government is making all efforts to curb illegal coal mining in the state.

The state government, he said, has enforced the provisions of the MMDR Act 1957 and cases are being registered under section 21 of the Act.

Sangma also said that as replied by the Union Coal Minister in the Rajya Sabha, all illegal activities have been stopped and all efforts are being made to end illegal coal mining activities.

“Strict instructions have been issued to the deputy commissioners and SPs to control illegal coal mining and enforce the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal,” he informed.