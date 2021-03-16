Cong MLA for cap on cost of treatment under MHIS

SHILLONG, March 15: The opposition has suggested the state government to cap the cost of various treatments covered under Phase-IV of the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

“As of now, the rate of varies from one empanelled hospital to another for the same type of treatment. Some of these hospitals charge very high fee for treatment and the beneficiaries are getting only 25 to 30 per cent of the total bill and have to shell out the rest of the money from their own pocket,” Congress MLA George B. Lyngdoh said during question hour.

He pointed out that the basic objective of the MHIS stands defeated if a beneficiary has to pay 75 per cent of the treatment cost from his own pocket.

In his reply, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek assured to examine to the suggestion put forth by the Umroi MLA.

Replying to another question, Hek informed that the state government has spent Rs 165.10 crore for payment of claims under the MHIS phase-IV.

He further informed that the total number of claims settled 2,33,187 and the total claims amount paid is Rs 165,10,89,675 as on February 26, 2021.

He also informed that 4,25,468 or 56.46% of the households in the state have registered under MHIS as on March 1, 2021.