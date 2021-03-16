Govt mulls more flights to link Shillong

SHILLONG, March 15: In a bid to attract tourists’ footfall in the state, the government plans to increase the number of flights from Shillong to Delhi from one weekly flight to three or four per week.

This was disclosed by the chief minister adding that they are looking to start flights connecting metros like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The Shillong-Delhi flight costs Rs 7,000 and has been carrying passengers to and fro since December 21 last year.

Year of Youth

Further, he informed that the year 2021-2022 will be declared as the Year of the Youth.

“We strongly feel youth needs to be given due importance. We would like to channelise or direct our youth in constructive work,” the chief minister stated.

According to him, the youth policy is very critical as it outlays the structure on how to positively engage the youths in nation-building activities.

Informing that they are coming up with the programme “one skill one talent”, Sangma said that this programme will ensure that the students and youths of the state are given an opportunity to pursue their talents.

“We have earmarked a budget of Rs 30 crore to train 50,000 youths under this programme,” he informed.