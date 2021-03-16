Cong against move to rope in pvt firm to run MCCL

SHILLONG, March 15: The opposition Congress has urged the state government to review its decision of roping in a private partner to run the Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL).

Congress legislator from Umroi, George B. Lyngdoh pointed out that Meghalaya has several private run cement companies and running the MCCL on a public-private partnership mode would only lead to its doom.

“I strongly feel that any joint venture proposal would allow private investors to exploit the raw materials, especially the limestone, in the MCCL quarry,” Lyngdoh said during question hour.

Recalling that MCCL cement was widely used across the state in the 90s, Lyngdoh implored the government to consider reviving the plant.

In his reply, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the government had only proposed the idea of a joint venture with a private party and had not finalised anything.

Referring to the Umroi MLA’s plea, the CM said that the government will have to make a huge investment of Rs 194 crore at one go to revive the MCCL and it was not ready for such an investment at this juncture.