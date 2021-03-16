State to seek Delhi’s help to clean city’s rivers

SHILLONG, March 15: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has informed that the state government will seek the support of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in coming up with a project to clean the Wahumkhrah and the Umshyrpi rivers.

“The Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi clean-up project is at an advanced stage. We are working with the Ministry on some technological aspects of this very important project,” Sangma told the House during the general discussion on the budget on Monday.

He further informed that Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has given a verbal indication that he is keen on getting this project sanctioned as a gift to Meghalaya on its 50th statehood celebration.

Mechanised cleaning of streets

The chief minister informed the House that the government is going to introduce mechanised cleaning of the streets in Shillong, Tura and Jowai on the 50th year of statehood.

Sangma said vacuum cleaners and other machines will be used to polish and brush the roads as is being done in some metros.

The CM also said that the government would conduct competitions to select the cleanest localities in the city and across the state.