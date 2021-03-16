The main door of the Shillong branch of Punjab National Bank is locked as employees participated in a strike on the firt day of the two-day agitation against privatisation of public sector banks MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Mar 16, 2021 The main door of the Shillong branch of Punjab National Bank is locked as employees participated in a strike on the firt day of the two-day agitation against privatisation of public sector banks, on Monday. Banking services were completely affected in the state. (ST) Share Continue Reading
