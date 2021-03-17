2 criminals charged with multiple murders held in Jaipur

New Delhi, March 16 : A 27-year-old man wanted in several murder cases and robberies in the national capital has been arrested along with his accomplice in Jaipur by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday.

“The accused Priyavrat is previously involved in 15 cases, including six cases of murder and attempt to murder,” said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell.

Priyavrat and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are both residents of Katewada village in north-west Delhi’s Bawana.

Priyavrat is the aide of Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and is charged with the murder of a Civil Defence employee posted at Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Alipur at Bawana in March this year. He is also charged with the murder of one Dhole Libaspur in Sonepat, Haryana.

Priyavrat is also charged with the murder of Naresh Financier in west Delhi’s Najafgarh. He is also involved in the double murder case of Shahbaz and a passerby in Narela.

The other accused Rohit has a crime history of being involved in several cases of robbery. He was an active accomplice of Priyavrat in recent cases in Bawana and Najafgarh.

“Both the accused were apprehended from Jaipur where they were hiding,” the police official added.(IANS)