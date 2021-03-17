An 88-year-old woman casts her vote through a postal ballot for the Assam Assembly election, at her residence in Sonitpur district, on Tuesday. REGIONAL By Agencies On Mar 17, 2021 An 88-year-old woman casts her vote through a postal ballot for the Assam Assembly election, at her residence in Sonitpur district, on Tuesday. The administration has enabled senior citizens above 80 years, persons with disabilities and COVID suspect or afflicted persons to cast their votes from home through special ballot papers. (PTI) Share Continue Reading
Comments are closed.