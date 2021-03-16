Surveillance teams make seizures worth Rs 64.84 cr in poll-bound Assam

GUWAHATI, March 16: Surveillance teams in poll-bound Assam have made seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and valuables worth Rs 64.84 crore between February 26 and March 16, 2021.

“From February 26 to March 16, 2021 cash amounting Rs 12.17 crore has been seized and liquor worth Rs 17.82 crore has been confiscated. Gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 2.82 crore have also been seized,” an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

“Moreover, narcotic drugs like heroin, ganja and brown sugar of a market value of Rs 27.13 crore have been detected and seized. Apart from this, cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds and contraband tablets with a market value of Rs 4.88 crore have also been seized during this period,” the statement said.

Under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, round the clock vigilance has been maintained to enforce expenditure monitoring directions of ECI, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and safe election in Assam.

Since the announcement of elections on February 26, 2021, Assam Police, state excise department, income tax department, directorate of revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, flying squads, static surveillance teams and other regulatory agencies have been working round the clock to detect any suspicious movement of cash, liquor, valuables, narcotics etc across the poll-bound state.

MCC violations

Since February 26, over 447 Model of Conduct (MCC) grievances have been registered so far through the cVigil app, a user-friendly application introduced by the ECI in order to empower and encourage the citizens to report on any MCC violations promptly.

Of these, 247 complaints have been found to be correct which were thoroughly examined and disposed.

The MCC has come into force in five states, including Assam since the poll dates were announced on February 26.

The uniqueness of the app is that it only allows live photo/video with auto-location capture to ensure digital evidence for flying squads to act upon in a time-bound manner.