Himachal CM launches website of Japan-aided forestry project

Shimla, March 16 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a website of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project worth Rs 800 crore to access the forestry and other activities undertaken in the state.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the project is to manage and enhance the forest area ecosystems while contributing to environmental and sustainable socio-economic development.

He said the project is also contributing towards biodiversity conservation and improvement of ecosystem services with specific focus on water resource conservation, prevention of soil erosion, and necessary support to establish sustainable alternative livelihoods for the local community.

Thakur said the project is being implemented in six districts — Bilaspur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti — and covers seven forest circles, 18 forest divisions, 61 forest ranges. It would involve 400 village forest development societies, 60 biodiversity management sub-committees and 920 self-help groups.

The project is scheduled to end in March 2028.(IANS)