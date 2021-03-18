COVID warriors felicitated in Ri Bhoi

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, March 18: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Ri Bhoi District on Thursday organised a programme at District Library Hall, Nongpoh to acknowledge the selfless services and dedications rendered by the COVID warriors, marking one year of the pandemic.

As part of the programme, all officials, frontline workers including the members of print and electronic media involved in duties during the pandemic were  issued commendation certificates signed by the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, MS Rao.

The programme was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, RM Kurbah besides the ADCs, EACs, head of departments and others.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.